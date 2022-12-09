Metropolis Healthcare appoints Surendran Chemmenkoti as CEO

Metropolis Healthcare announced that its board approved the appointment of Surendran Chemmenkoti as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from 2 January 2023.

Chemmenkotil has 34 years of diverse experience across consumer facing companies such as Xerox India and Bharti Airtel. He had a successful stint as managing director & chief executive officer (CEO) of Airtel Networks, Nigeria.

Ameera Shah, managing director, Metropolis Healthcare said "In line with the strategy to build Metropolis as a strong consumer healthcare brand, we are delighted to onboard the new CEO, Surendran Chemmenkotil. Metropolis has been built on a strong foundation of accuracy, ethics and empathy and has a strong vision for the future as a tech ready consumer brand, and I believe that Surendran is the right candidate to deliver the next phase of growth and ensure sustainable value creation for stakeholders."

With over three and a half decades of experience, he will be instrumental in helping us cement our leadership position across our core markets and increase our market share & brand positioning across geographies for Metropolis. The board and I warmly welcome Surendran as the CEO and part of leadership team of Metropolis and wish him good luck in partnering with me to drive the Metropolis 3.0 strategy, Shah added.

Metropolis Healthcare is engaged in the business of providing pathology and related healthcare services. The company's consolidated net profit declined 30.8% to Rs 40.33 crore on 0.8% decrease in net sales to Rs 300.35 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.38% to Rs 4,122 on the BSE.

