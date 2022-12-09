KPI Green commissions 38.76 MWp solar power projects

KPI Green Energy, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, KPIG Energia and Sun Drops Energia, has commissioned 38.76 MWp solar power projects.

The power generation company, through its subsidiaries, commissioned 38.76 MWp Solar power projects out of which approximately 9 MWp capacity is under captive power producer (CPP) segment and around 29.67 MWp capacity is under the independent power producer (IPP) segment of the company.

KPI Green Energy (formerly known as K.P.I. Global Infrastructure) generates and sells solar power under 'Solarism' brand name in India. It develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar power plants as an independent power producer and captive power producer.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 72.6% to Rs 21.16 crore on 178.3% surge in net sales to Rs 159.84 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of KPI Green Energy declined 1.46% to Rs 905 on the BSE.

