Exide Industries extends gains

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 192, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.9% in last one year as compared to a 13.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.29% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 192, up 0.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 13469.5. The Sensex is at 45918.73, up 0.68%. Exide Industries Ltd has risen around 18.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9297.85, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 55.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 192.15, down 0.05% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is up 7.9% in last one year as compared to a 13.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.29% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 24.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)