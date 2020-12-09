Viji Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd, Zenith Exports Ltd, Alchemist Ltd and Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 December 2020.

Viji Finance Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 0.78 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 71636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52426 shares in the past one month.

Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 0.96. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zenith Exports Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 73.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6507 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 368 shares in the past one month.

Alchemist Ltd jumped 19.97% to Rs 7.99. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 77809 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18328 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd added 19.91% to Rs 424. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8082 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 175 shares in the past one month.

