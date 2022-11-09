Fairchem Organics tumbles after Q2 PAT drops 81% YoY

Fairchem Organics fell 12.96% to Rs 1602.45 after the company's net profit tumbled 80.9% to Rs 4 crore on 0.4% increase in net sales to Rs 168.26 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 79.8% year-on-year to Rs 5.65 crore in Q2 September 2022.

During the quarter, total expense rose 16.9% to Rs 161.28 crore. Cost of material consumed climbed 32.9% to Rs 153.61 crore, power, oil & fuel cost rose 19.2% to Rs 10.68 crore and employee cost increased 11.8% to Rs 4.94 crore.

Net cash generated from operating activities stood at Rs 70.44 crore in six months ended 30 September 2022 as against Rs 59.62 crore in six months ended 30 September 2021.

Fairchem Organics is engaged in the business of manufacturing of speciality chemicals viz. Oleo Chemicals and Intermediate Nutraceuticals.

