NOCIL Q2 PAT jumps 19% YoY to Rs 36 cr

The specialty chemical maker's consolidated net profit rose 19.1% to Rs 35.73 crore on 3.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 389.23 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 48.57 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022, registering a growth of 19.1% from Rs 40.78 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Operating EBITDA grew 23% to Rs 62 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 50 crore posted in Q2 FY22. Operating EBITDA margin improved to 15.9% in Q2 FY23 as compared with 13.4% reported in the same period last year.

NOCIL is in the business of manufacturing of rubber chemicals. It offers basic organic chemicals. The firm is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of rubber chemicals.

Shares of NOCIL slipped 3.45% to Rs 233.55 on the BSE.

