Magnum Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Refex Industries Ltd, Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd, Khaitan (India) Ltd and Country Condos Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 November 2022.

Magnum Ventures Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 24.42 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65924 shares in the past one month.

Refex Industries Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 205.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53882 shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 64.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 56375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2591 shares in the past one month.

Khaitan (India) Ltd added 19.95% to Rs 65.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46343 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2294 shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd rose 19.90% to Rs 4.76. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8305 shares in the past one month.

