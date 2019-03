has allotted 3,07,510 (Three lakh seven thousand five hundred and ten only) Equity Shares with face value of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank to the Option Grantees has been made upon of under ESOS 2010 Scheme for which allottees have paid money.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)