Meghmani Organics intimates of fire accident at its Agrochemical Manufacturing Division in Dahej

Business Standard

Meghmani Organics announced that an accidental Fire broke out at early morning hours on 26 March, 2019 in one of the Manufacturing Section at its Agrochemical Manufacturing Division situated at Plot No - Ch-1+2/A, GIDC Dahej, Dahej, Taluka - Vagra , District - Bharuch -392130, Gujarat, (India).

The Plant has three Manufacturing Sections supported by other sub-sections.

Only one manufacturing section Viz., Cypermthrin got affected due to fire.

First Published: Tue, March 26 2019. 17:30 IST

