Federal Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 79.1, down 1.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 50.95% in last one year as compared to a 77.36% rally in NIFTY and a 69.35% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 79.1, down 1.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 14655.8. The Sensex is at 49635.3, down 0.33%.Federal Bank Ltd has lost around 5.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34229.25, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 117.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 237.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 79.15, down 1.37% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd jumped 50.95% in last one year as compared to a 77.36% rally in NIFTY and a 69.35% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 11.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)