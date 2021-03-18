Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Board of Som Distilleries & Breweries approves issue of convertible warrants
Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit rises 1.04% in the December 2020 quarter
Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit declines 14.57% in the September 2020 quarter
Emami Paper Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 73.24 crore in the December 2020 quarter
-
Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd, Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd and Palm Jewels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 March 2021.
Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd, Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd and Palm Jewels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 March 2021.
Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd spiked 18.85% to Rs 38.15 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 96803 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59231 shares in the past one month.
Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd soared 15.92% to Rs 29.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41228 shares in the past one month.
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd surged 15.23% to Rs 183.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 91562 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35582 shares in the past one month.
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd added 13.13% to Rs 36.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.
Palm Jewels Ltd advanced 10.68% to Rs 70.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68193 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU