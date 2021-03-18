Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd, Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd and Palm Jewels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 March 2021.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd, Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd and Palm Jewels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 March 2021.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd spiked 18.85% to Rs 38.15 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 96803 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59231 shares in the past one month.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd soared 15.92% to Rs 29.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41228 shares in the past one month.

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd surged 15.23% to Rs 183.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 91562 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35582 shares in the past one month.

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd added 13.13% to Rs 36.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Palm Jewels Ltd advanced 10.68% to Rs 70.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68193 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)