ICICI Bank Ltd stays under pressure

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 582.3, down 1.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 72% in last one year as compared to a 77.36% rally in NIFTY and a 69.35% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 582.3, down 1.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 14655.8. The Sensex is at 49635.3, down 0.33%.ICICI Bank Ltd has lost around 6.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34229.25, down 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 121.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 249.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

