Federal Bank to invest Rs 148 cr in subsidiary - Fedbank Financial Services

Federal Bank announced that the Board of Bank has approved an investment of Rs.148 crore in subsidiary - Fedbank Financial Services (FFSL) through rights issue.

Objective of the Rights issue is to infuse regulatory capital in the firm. This is more than 5% of the post-issue Paid up Capital of FFSL

