Hero MotoCorp extends duration of all its warranty and free services

Hero MotoCorp has extended the duration of all its warranty and free services.

This is also in keeping with its commitment to the safety and welfare of its people, its customers and to break the chain of the spread of Covid-19.

For the benefit of all its existing customers, the Company has extended the duration of the services that were getting exhausted during the ongoing period by 60 days.

These durations have been extended to ensure that customers are not required to visit dealerships in a rush to avail of the services.

The extended services include V h All scheduled Free Service (FSC) h All services under Joyride (AMC) h All vehicles for which the warranty is expiring (as per terms and conditions of warranty)

