Praj develops Bio-bitumen samples using proprietary process

Praj Industries has achieved yet another milestone by developing innovative technology to produce Bio-bitumen based on lignin. The Netherlands-based Circular Biobased Delta, one of Europe's premier consortia to promote bioeconomy, has approved Praj's Bio-bitumen samples processed from Purified Lignin, as a part of their flagship CHAPLIN program.

Lignin is one of the co-products resulting from the 2nd generation Ethanol plants, paper making and also from Compressed Bio-Gas plants.

Bitumen is a black viscous mixture of hydrocarbons produced by fractionation of crude oil and has wide applications in road construction and roofing as binder.

Praj has now developed a proprietary process (under patenting) to convert the crude lignin into Bio-bitumen which has potential to replace this fossil based bitumen and offer eco-friendly green bitumen.

The binding and viscoelastic property of Bio-bitumen makes it useful for applications in asphalt.

Circular Biobased Delta (CBBD) facilitates cooperation between knowledge centers, public authorities and industry to grow usage of biomass as a raw material in the chemical, construction and packaging industries. Under its flagship program CHAPLIN, it aims at stimulating the development and commercialization of Bio-bitumen as binder for use in asphalt so as to improve the greening approach in road construction while reducing CO2 intensity.

Praj had provided Bio-bitumen samples processed from Rice and Wheat Straw as feedstock in their 2G Biorefinery Demo plant in India to CBBD for testing and evaluation. After thorough evaluation and studies in their advanced laboratories, CBBD has approved Praj's Bio-bitumen sample for scale up in Asphalt on a Dutch test strip on the road.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)