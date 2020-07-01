Fiberweb (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fiberweb (India) consolidated net profit declines 50.08% in the December 2019 quarter
Orient Bell consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2019 quarter
Orient Bell consolidated net profit rises 83.87% in the March 2020 quarter
Fiberweb (India) provides business update
Actor Laura Bell Bundy tests positive for coronavirus
-
Sales decline 40.38% to Rs 22.21 croreNet profit of Fiberweb (India) reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.38% to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.30% to Rs 10.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.24% to Rs 98.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 197.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.2137.25 -40 98.18197.30 -50 OPM %24.6710.52 -17.1315.66 - PBDT4.474.52 -1 16.6731.51 -47 PBT3.133.49 -10 11.9528.00 -57 NP1.36-12.20 LP 10.1812.31 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU