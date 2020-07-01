Fiberweb (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Zeal Aqua reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.73 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 40.38% to Rs 22.21 crore

Net profit of Fiberweb (India) reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.38% to Rs 22.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.30% to Rs 10.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.24% to Rs 98.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 197.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.2137.25 -40 98.18197.30 -50 OPM %24.6710.52 -17.1315.66 - PBDT4.474.52 -1 16.6731.51 -47 PBT3.133.49 -10 11.9528.00 -57 NP1.36-12.20 LP 10.1812.31 -17

