Deco-Mica reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.62% to Rs 12.84 crore

Net loss of Deco-Mica reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.62% to Rs 12.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.44% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.86% to Rs 46.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

12.8411.0146.6850.66-0.47-0.647.266.59-0.390.152.242.82-0.66-0.121.171.78-0.460.120.861.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)