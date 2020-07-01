JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 31.79% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Deco-Mica reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.62% to Rs 12.84 crore

Net loss of Deco-Mica reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.62% to Rs 12.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.44% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.86% to Rs 46.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.8411.01 17 46.6850.66 -8 OPM %-0.47-0.64 -7.266.59 - PBDT-0.390.15 PL 2.242.82 -21 PBT-0.66-0.12 -450 1.171.78 -34 NP-0.460.12 PL 0.861.42 -39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 16:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU