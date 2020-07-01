Nihar Info Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.04% to Rs 1.45 croreNet profit of Nihar Info Global reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.04% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3000.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 29.14% to Rs 7.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.451.86 -22 7.495.80 29 OPM %4.14-0.54 -5.741.21 - PBDT0.04-0.04 LP 0.390.03 1200 PBT0.04-0.04 LP 0.380.01 3700 NP0.03-0.03 LP 0.310.01 3000
