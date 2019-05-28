FICCI-ADPC sign MOU to promote disaster risk management in private sector

(FICCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Asian Centre (ADPC) to promote disaster risk management in the private sector on May 17, 2019 in As per the MoU, FICCI and ADPC will cooperate on a range of issues, including promotion of Disaster Risk Management (DRM) in the private sector along with development and sharing of (DRR) technical expertise through mutually identified means and modalities.

The agreement outlines the framework of cooperation between the two bodies to promote DRM by corporate sector to contribute to own and societal resilience with the prime objective of developing disaster risk management related capacities. It also aims to encourage corporations and commercial entities to undertake actions for own and societal resilience, developing and delivering Prioritized Training Courses and promoting DRM knowledge, experience sharing and forming joint projects.

The memorandum was signed under the umbrella of network is part of Global ARISE Network of the United Nations Office for (UNDRR) and FICCI is the secretariat since March 18, 2019.

