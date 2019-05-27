India's natural gas production rises 0.5% in April 2019

Natural gas output of ONGC up 3.3% in April 2019India's natural gas production increased 0.5% to 2.67 billion cubic meters (bcm) in April 2019 over a year ago.
Natural gas output of ONGC increased 3.3% to 2.04 bcm, while the natural gas production of Oil India also declined 1.4% to 0.22 bcm in April 2019
However, the natural gas production of private and JV companies fell 16.1% to 0.39 bcm.
