India's crude oil refinery output rises 4.3% in April 2019

Overall capacity was higher at 101.3% in April 2019

India's increased 4.3% to 20.63 mt in April 2019 over April 2018. The output of public sector refineries declined 2.3% to 10.57 mt, while the output of public-private JV refiners jumped 17.2% to 1.61 mt. The refinery output of private refineries also improved 11.3% to 8.44 mt in April 2019.

Among public refineries, the output of increased 2.8% to 5.18 mt, 2.2% to 2.42 mt and 5.5% to 0.79 mt in April 2019 over April 2018. However, the output of declined 28.4% to 1.00 mt, Numaligarh Refineries 0.6% to 0.22 mt and Mangalore Refineries 8.2% to 0.96 mt in April 2019.

Among private refiners, the output of moved up 15.4% to 6.79 mt, while that of declined 3.2% to 1.65 mt in April 2019 over April 2018. Among JV refineries, the output of improved 48.4% to 0.61 mt, while the output of HPCL Mittal also increased 4.0% to 1.01 mt in April 2019.

The overall capacity was higher at 101.3% in April 2019 compared with 97.6% in April 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)