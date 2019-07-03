Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out of Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru airports

Adani Enterprises quoted highest bid for these airports for operation, management and development under PPP for a lease period of 50 years

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal for leasing out of three airports viz. Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru of Airports Authority of India (AAI) through Public Private Partnership (PPP) to the highest bidder i.e. M/s. Adani Enterprises who quoted the highest bid for these airports, for operation, management and development under PPP for a lease period of 50 years as per the terms and conditions of the bid documents.

These projects will bring efficiency in delivery, expertise, enterprise and professionalism apart from harnessing the needed investments in the public sector. This will also result in enhanced revenues to the AAI, which may lead to further investment by AAI at Tier II and Tier III cities and economic development in these areas in terms of job creation and related infrastructure.

