IT sector to create 2.5 lakh jobs in coming months: Mahendra Nath Pandey

First ever International Cloud Computing challenge being held in India

Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said that in coming months about 2.5 lakh new jobs will be created in the IT sector through the comprehensive skill Development programme. He said to transform the World's largest youth force into a truly skilled force is the vision of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the World Skills India-International Cloud Computing Challenge, 2019 here, Mahendra Nath Pandey said that rapid advances made in the digital technology in India can take this sector to the tune of US$ 7.2 billion from US$ 2.5 billion in 2018, as a very healthy completion is on in 52 different fields of skill development and training including Cloud Computing, IOT, Big Data, Machine Learning, Blockchain etc. He also expressed hope that in coming years, India will stand shoulder to shoulder with the most advanced countries in the IT sector and called upon the Indian youth to lead the fourth industrial revolution through modern knowledge and skill.

Mahendra Nath Pandey said that 62.5% of the population aged between 15 to 59 should get proper guidance, motivation and training to become one of the most advanced workforces to fulfill the vision of Digital India.

In his special address, Chairman NASSCOM Keshav Murugesh asked the government to soon pass the Data Protection Bill in Parliament. He said the World Skills India, being held in India for the first time is an opportunity to identify the global talent and will become a platform for networking and making new friends. He said, in coming 3 to 4 years, 2 million people would be trained in digital technology from the current 0.6 million people.

Participants from Japan, China, Brazil, South Korea, Russia, Singapore, Belgium and Ireland are participating the cloud computing competition under the aegis of NASSCOM.

