Filatex India jumps on commencing captive Solar power generation at units

-
ALSO READ
Filatex India standalone net profit declines 84.82% in the September 2020 quarter
Hindustan Foods skids after Q1 PAT declines 11% YoY
Filatex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.98 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Monsoon Likely To Record Above Normal Performance In Second Half Of September 2020
Garware Polyester gallops on foraying into paint protection films
-
Filatex India rose 3.90% to Rs 48 after the company announced commencement of captive generation of Solar power at its Dahej and Dadra units.
Filatex India said that its proposed installation of captive rooftop solar power generation of 1.0 megawatts (MW) at Dahej and 0.4 MW at Dadra has been successfully completed and commenced commercial operation from 30 December 2020. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 30 December 2020.
Filatex India's net profit fell 84.8% to Rs 9.39 crore on a 25.4% decline in net sales to Rs 507.74 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Filatex India makes polyester and polypropylene multifilament yarn and polyester chips at its two production facilities. One at Dadra & Nagar Haveli and the second one at Dahej.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU