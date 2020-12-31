Filatex India jumps on commencing captive Solar power generation at units

Filatex India rose 3.90% to Rs 48 after the company announced commencement of captive generation of Solar power at its Dahej and Dadra units.

Filatex India said that its proposed installation of captive rooftop solar power generation of 1.0 megawatts (MW) at Dahej and 0.4 MW at Dadra has been successfully completed and commenced commercial operation from 30 December 2020. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 30 December 2020.

Filatex India's net profit fell 84.8% to Rs 9.39 crore on a 25.4% decline in net sales to Rs 507.74 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Filatex India makes polyester and polypropylene multifilament yarn and polyester chips at its two production facilities. One at Dadra & Nagar Haveli and the second one at Dahej.

