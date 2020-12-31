Healthcare shares soar

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 194.3 points or 0.9% at 21774.89 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.06%), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (up 2.73%),J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.36%),FDC Ltd (up 2.29%),Shalby Ltd (up 1.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 1.87%), Laurus Labs Ltd (up 1.76%), Fortis Healthcare Ltd (up 1.75%), Alembic Ltd (up 1.63%), and Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 1.53%).

On the other hand, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (down 1.53%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 1.22%), and Granules India Ltd (down 0.99%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 5.55 or 0.01% at 47751.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6 points or 0.04% at 13987.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 74.63 points or 0.41% at 18107.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.6 points or 0.3% at 5959.1.

On BSE,1489 shares were trading in green, 658 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

