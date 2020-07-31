JUST IN
Finkurve Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 174.74% to Rs 10.55 crore

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services reported to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 174.74% to Rs 10.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 802.22% to Rs 4.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 43.10% to Rs 24.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.553.84 175 24.5717.17 43 OPM %59.1547.14 -55.7270.01 - PBDT2.78-0.85 LP 5.840.91 542 PBT2.53-0.91 LP 5.320.76 600 NP1.39-1.19 LP 4.060.45 802

