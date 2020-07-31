Pearl Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BLB Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Hitech Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the March 2020 quarter
Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 26.67% in the December 2019 quarter
Jauss Polymers consolidated net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 29.01% to Rs 31.44 croreNet loss of Pearl Polymers reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.01% to Rs 31.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.93% to Rs 139.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 178.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales31.4444.29 -29 139.53178.72 -22 OPM %-6.554.18 --3.171.52 - PBDT-1.651.38 PL -6.10-0.02 -30400 PBT-3.26-0.16 -1938 -12.47-6.31 -98 NP-1.941.29 PL -11.15-4.86 -129
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU