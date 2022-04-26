FM invites US semiconductor players to make further investments in India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday participated in the Roundtable with industry leaders from the semiconductor ecosystem, including design, manufacturing, equipment, technology, and systems in the United States.

Sitharaman spoke of the opportunities for companies situated in Silicon Valley for the entire semiconductor value chain.

She expressed the government's commitment to be a reliable player in the entire value chain with dedicated incentives for the sector in Mission Mode through Indian Semiconductor Mission.

The participants informed Sitharaman that they have substantially scaled their capabilities in India in last few years and are also collaborating with Academia for Research and Development.

The participants also mentioned that in view of global supply chain disruptions, they need to review over-reliance on the supply chain in certain jurisdictions and with the right policies and talent in place, the next decade will belong to India.

