FM: India's economic growth in current year is estimated to be 8.9%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India's economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 8.9%, highest among all large economies.

Sitharaman attended the Development Committee Meeting of the World Bank in Washington DC.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister said India voluntarily offered COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network platform CoWIN to all countries and is willing to provide assistance for other public-goods platforms, recognising the importance of replication of proven and scalable digital platforms.

She drew attention to the unprecedented situation in Sri Lanka and hoped for decisive relief to Sri Lanka.

