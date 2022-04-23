FM: India's economic growth in current year is estimated to be 8.9%

-
ALSO READ
Power shares in demand after Budget announces outlay for hydro and solar projects
FM holds bilateral meeting with IMF chief
Logistics companies in demand following Budget announcement on setting up of new cargo terminals
Road constructors advance following Budget announcement on highway network expansion
Social Protection And Stimulus packages Pivotal In India's Economic Recovery Says Finance Minister
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India's economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 8.9%, highest among all large economies.
Sitharaman attended the Development Committee Meeting of the World Bank in Washington DC.
During the meeting, the Finance Minister said India voluntarily offered COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network platform CoWIN to all countries and is willing to provide assistance for other public-goods platforms, recognising the importance of replication of proven and scalable digital platforms.
She drew attention to the unprecedented situation in Sri Lanka and hoped for decisive relief to Sri Lanka.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU