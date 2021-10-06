Force Motors rises after Sept sales jumps 37% YoY

Force Motors gained 2.94% to Rs 1,525.05 after the company's total auto sales surged nearly 37% to 2,240 units in September 2021 as against 1,636 units sold in September 2020.

While the company's domestic sales increased by 39% to 1,968 units, exports sales jumped 24.7% to 272 units in September 2021 over September 2020.

Meanwhile, the company's total production increased by 43.74% to 2,159 units in September 2021 from 1,502 units in September 2020.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles and utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company, with a focus on design, development and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a loss of Rs 4.38 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a loss of Rs 65.01 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales jumped 247% to Rs 643.33 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

