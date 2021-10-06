Titan Company Ltd Falls 0.99%

Titan Company Ltd has added 7.4% over last one month compared to 6.25% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.67% rise in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd lost 0.99% today to trade at Rs 2170.35. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.31% to quote at 41899.24. The index is up 6.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd decreased 0.54% and Blue Star Ltd lost 0.5% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 73.81 % over last one year compared to the 51.24% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has added 7.4% over last one month compared to 6.25% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.67% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7625 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 53634 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2205.65 on 05 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1081.25 on 25 Sep 2020.

