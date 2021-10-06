Utilties shares rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 19.6 points or 0.65% at 3035.02 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, NLC India Ltd (up 5.25%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.58%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.86%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 2.75%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 2.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.7%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.34%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 1.14%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 1.12%), and BF Utilities Ltd (up 1.07%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 2.44%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.98%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.84%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 50.92 or 0.09% at 59795.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.1 points or 0.1% at 17840.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 159.24 points or 0.55% at 29010.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.13 points or 0.23% at 8929.88.

On BSE,1907 shares were trading in green, 798 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

