FPIs press sales

Net outflow of Rs 2781.04 crore on 31 August 2018

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold stocks worth a net Rs 2781.04 crore into the secondary equity markets on 31 August 2018.

The net outflow of Rs 2781.04 crore into the secondary equity markets on 31 August 2018 was a result of gross purchases of Rs 6751.76 crore and gross sales of Rs 9532.80 crore.

have sold stocks worth a net Rs 25491.10 crore into the secondary equity markets in calendar 2018 so far (till 31 August 2018). They bought stocks worth a net Rs 9768.38 crore from the secondary equity markets in calendar 2017.

have bought stocks worth a net Rs 20199.31 crore from the primary market & others' category in calendar 2018 so far (till 31 August 2018). They bought stocks worth a net Rs 41485.09 crore from the primary market & others' category in calendar 2017.

