Framework For Cross Border Insolvency To Be Announced Soon Under Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code

Mukulita Vijayawargiya, Whole Time Member, IBBI has said that a framework for cross-border insolvency would be announced soon under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code.

Addressing the virtual Conference on 5 Years of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code - Looking Forward and Beyond' organized by FICCI under the aegis of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), Vijayawargiya also asserted on the need for a Code of Conduct for each stakeholder involved in the insolvency and bankruptcy ecosystem. Vijayawargiya further stated that the IBC regime provides for a resolution process which is time bound and infuses technology with professional expertise with minimum judicial intervention and supervision.

