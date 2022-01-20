Finance Minister Releases Advance Installment Of Tax Devolution To State Governments Amounting To Rs 47541 Crore

-
Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman has authorised the release of an advance installment of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs. 47,541 crore, here today.
This is in addition to the regular devolution for the month of January 2022, also being released today. States would receive a total of Rs. 95,082 crore or double their respective entitlement during the month of January 2022. State-wise break-up of the amounts being released is appended.
