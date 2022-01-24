Fullerton India partners with Paytm

To offer lending products to MSMEs and consumersFullerton India and One97 Communications (Paytm) have announced a partnership to provide lending products to merchant partners and consumers. With the partnership, the two established institutions will leverage data-driven insights and wide reach to bring credit to new-to-credit users.
The program will offer Paytm Postpaid (buy-now-pay-later) to millions of consumers on the Paytm platform while utilizing Fullerton's deep risk assessment capabilities and scale. Fullerton India and Paytm will further expand their product offerings to include instant personal loans, which are end-to-end digitally originated and disbursed using Paytm's technology and Fullerton's pan India presence.
Leveraging Paytm's deep insights and engagement with merchants, the partnership will also offer merchant loans across the country. The two institutions would establish a wide network, specifically catering to MSMEs across small cities and towns and help them grow their business. They aim to co-create innovative merchant loan products using customer payment behaviour and Fullerton's years of experience of understanding of this segment.
