Future Retail Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Bank of India and Godrej Properties Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 August 2020.

Future Retail Ltd soared 18.30% to Rs 160 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 47.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd spiked 5.00% to Rs 152.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2106 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52940 shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd surged 4.97% to Rs 12.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bank of India exploded 3.14% to Rs 54.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godrej Properties Ltd added 2.43% to Rs 924.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 74462 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43233 shares in the past one month.

