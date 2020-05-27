Birla Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MMTC Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd and Godrej Properties Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 May 2020.

Birla Corporation Ltd soared 18.96% to Rs 579.2 at 11:52 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11021 shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd surged 8.80% to Rs 15.09. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52172 shares in the past one month.

EID Parry (India) Ltd spiked 7.38% to Rs 170.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34525 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20557 shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Organics Ltd gained 7.33% to Rs 48.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84368 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Properties Ltd rose 6.97% to Rs 644.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20324 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22084 shares in the past one month.

