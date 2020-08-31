Volumes soar at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

AAVAS Financiers Ltd recorded volume of 72139 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 21.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3421 shares

Central Bank of India, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, ITC Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 August 2020.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd recorded volume of 72139 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 21.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3421 shares. The stock lost 5.95% to Rs.1,432.90. Volumes stood at 1458 shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India clocked volume of 4.53 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.96% to Rs.18.20. Volumes stood at 1.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd clocked volume of 22222 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9821 shares. The stock gained 0.82% to Rs.644.75. Volumes stood at 26228 shares in the last session.

ITC Ltd clocked volume of 16.09 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 1.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.74% to Rs.197.00. Volumes stood at 6.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd clocked volume of 2.22 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 1.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.09% to Rs.409.00. Volumes stood at 1.64 lakh shares in the last session.

