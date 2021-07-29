Future Retail Q4 FY21 net loss widens to Rs 1,088 cr

Future Retail's consolidated net loss expanded to Rs 1,088.30 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 477.63 crore in Q4 FY20.
Consolidated revenue from operations tumbled 55.14% to Rs 2,014.85 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 4,492.36 crore in Q4 FY20. Pre-tax loss was at Rs 1,067.27 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 474.89 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 earnings were declared during trading hours today, 29 July 2021.
During the financial year, Future Retail's reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,189.52 crore in FY21 as compared to a net profit of Rs 11.29 crore in FY20. Revenue from operations slumped 68.99% to Rs 6,303.94 crore in FY21 from Rs 20,331.72 crore in FY20.
Future Retail is engaged in the business of retailing a range of household and consumer products through departmental store facilities under various formats. The company is primarily engaged in the business of multi-brand retail trade.
Shares of Future Retail was flat at Rs 60.10 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 58.65 to Rs 62 so far.
