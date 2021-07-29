Future Retail Q4 FY21 net loss widens to Rs 1,088 cr

Future Retail's consolidated net loss expanded to Rs 1,088.30 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 477.63 crore in Q4 FY20.

Consolidated revenue from operations tumbled 55.14% to Rs 2,014.85 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 4,492.36 crore in Q4 FY20. Pre-tax loss was at Rs 1,067.27 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 474.89 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 earnings were declared during trading hours today, 29 July 2021.

During the financial year, Future Retail's reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,189.52 crore in FY21 as compared to a net profit of Rs 11.29 crore in FY20. Revenue from operations slumped 68.99% to Rs 6,303.94 crore in FY21 from Rs 20,331.72 crore in FY20.

Future Retail is engaged in the business of retailing a range of household and consumer products through departmental store facilities under various formats. The company is primarily engaged in the business of multi-brand retail trade.

Shares of Future Retail was flat at Rs 60.10 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 58.65 to Rs 62 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)