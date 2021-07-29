FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 86.26 points or 0.63% at 13503.27 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 3.31%), United Breweries Ltd (down 2.4%),Heritage Foods Ltd (down 2.36%),Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 2.14%),CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 2.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (down 1.84%), Emami Ltd (down 1.18%), Nestle India Ltd (down 1.07%), Prataap Snacks Ltd (down 0.97%), and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 0.96%).

On the other hand, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (up 7.83%), Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (up 6.12%), and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (up 5.24%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 255.76 or 0.49% at 52699.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 89.45 points or 0.57% at 15798.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 215.61 points or 0.82% at 26581.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.12 points or 0.65% at 8053.48.

On BSE,2011 shares were trading in green, 1118 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)