Volumes soar at Swan Energy Ltd counter

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 July 2021.

Swan Energy Ltd clocked volume of 54.57 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 29.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 19.99% to Rs.175.85. Volumes stood at 2.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Shoppers Stop Ltd saw volume of 26.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.88 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.94% to Rs.273.55. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd saw volume of 29.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.81% to Rs.341.65. Volumes stood at 10.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd registered volume of 58.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.21% to Rs.141.10. Volumes stood at 4.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd saw volume of 22.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.60% to Rs.1,112.55. Volumes stood at 3.71 lakh shares in the last session.

