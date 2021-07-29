HSIL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd, Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd and Banaras Beads Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2021.

HSIL Ltd tumbled 7.05% to Rs 253.65 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52159 shares in the past one month.

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd crashed 6.07% to Rs 271.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18578 shares in the past one month.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd lost 5.88% to Rs 67.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13228 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6077 shares in the past one month.

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd shed 5.77% to Rs 128.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 68425 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd fell 5.61% to Rs 90. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36614 shares in the past one month.

