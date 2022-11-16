G G Engineering standalone net profit rises 1533.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 502.28% to Rs 36.92 crore

Net profit of G G Engineering rose 1533.33% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 502.28% to Rs 36.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

