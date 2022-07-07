G M Breweries rises after Q1 PAT jumps 39% YoY

-
G M Breweries rose 1.02% to Rs 587.78 after the company said its net profit jumped 38.8% to Rs 16.16 crore on 103.8% increase in revenue to Rs 142.02 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY23 stood at Rs 21.59 crore, up by 38.8% from Rs 15.56 crore posted in the same period last year.
Total expenses soared 106% year on year to Rs 531.18 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022. Raw material costs surged by 133.8% to Rs 110.91 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 47.44 crore in Q1 FY22.
G M Breweries is engaged in the activities of manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages such as country liquor (CL) and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL). The company is the largest manufacturer of country liquor in the state of Maharashtra with a sizeable market share.
