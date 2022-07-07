Tata Motors Ltd up for third straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 423.35, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.19% in last one year as compared to a 2.35% gain in NIFTY and a 15.66% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Tata Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 423.35, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 16097.9. The Sensex is at 54103.21, up 0.66%. Tata Motors Ltd has slipped around 2.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11952.2, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 160.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 424.2, up 1.58% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is up 38.19% in last one year as compared to a 2.35% gain in NIFTY and a 15.66% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

