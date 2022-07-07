Tube Investments of India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2015.7, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.63% in last one year as compared to a 2.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.66% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2015.7, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 16097.9. The Sensex is at 54103.21, up 0.66%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has risen around 29.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11952.2, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 80.27 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

