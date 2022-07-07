Canara Bank spurts 5.99%, up for five straight sessions

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 204.3, up 5.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.58% in last one year as compared to a 2.32% jump in NIFTY and a 4.64% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Canara Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 204.3, up 5.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 16092.25. The Sensex is at 54089.93, up 0.63%. Canara Bank has slipped around 3.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 0.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2514.65, up 2.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 127.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 204.8, up 5.87% on the day. Canara Bank is up 34.58% in last one year as compared to a 2.32% jump in NIFTY and a 4.64% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 6.18 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)