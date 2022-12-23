G R Infraprojects announces completion of Madhya Pradesh project

G R Infraprojects on Thursday announced that it has completed the construction of eight lane access-control expressway carriageway, from Miyati Village to MP-Gujarat Border under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Madhya Pradesh.

In an exchange filing the EPC company said, Construction of eight lane access-control expressway carriageway from Miyati Village to MP-Gujarat Border, section of Delhi - Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) on EPC Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Madhya Pradesh has been completed.

The completion certificate has been issued by the authority's engineer on 22 December 2022 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation with effe from 30 November 2022. The contract price of the project stood at Rs 996.27 crore.

G R Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company largely focused on road sector. The company has also recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 78.3% to Rs 336.23 crore on a 13.5% increase in sales to Rs 2,136.36 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.59% to currently trade at Rs 1,148.45 on the BSE.

