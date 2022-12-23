Volumes jump at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd witnessed volume of 80586 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 64.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1255 shares

Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Lupin Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 December 2022.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd witnessed volume of 80586 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 64.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1255 shares. The stock dropped 0.67% to Rs.893.05. Volumes stood at 1010 shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd saw volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 19.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15470 shares. The stock increased 7.33% to Rs.287.75. Volumes stood at 29025 shares in the last session.

Divis Laboratories Ltd witnessed volume of 49592 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11374 shares. The stock increased 3.03% to Rs.3,602.75. Volumes stood at 11598 shares in the last session.

Granules India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.52 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40781 shares. The stock increased 2.64% to Rs.336.00. Volumes stood at 22030 shares in the last session.

Lupin Ltd saw volume of 95862 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26714 shares. The stock increased 0.38% to Rs.771.30. Volumes stood at 81643 shares in the last session.

