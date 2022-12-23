JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

3i Infotech bags order from Eureka Forbes

Vedanta declared as preferred bidder for Goa mining block
Business Standard

Volumes jump at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd witnessed volume of 80586 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 64.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1255 shares

Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Lupin Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 December 2022.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd witnessed volume of 80586 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 64.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1255 shares. The stock dropped 0.67% to Rs.893.05. Volumes stood at 1010 shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd saw volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 19.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15470 shares. The stock increased 7.33% to Rs.287.75. Volumes stood at 29025 shares in the last session.

Divis Laboratories Ltd witnessed volume of 49592 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11374 shares. The stock increased 3.03% to Rs.3,602.75. Volumes stood at 11598 shares in the last session.

Granules India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.52 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40781 shares. The stock increased 2.64% to Rs.336.00. Volumes stood at 22030 shares in the last session.

Lupin Ltd saw volume of 95862 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26714 shares. The stock increased 0.38% to Rs.771.30. Volumes stood at 81643 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU